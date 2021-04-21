Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.70 million and the highest is $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

