Brokerages Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

