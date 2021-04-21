Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.