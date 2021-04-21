Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post ($1.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($6.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.88) to ($4.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.