Brokerages Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Turbine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

CPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 188,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

