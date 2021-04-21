Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $31.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $117.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $353.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

