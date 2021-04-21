Brokerages Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMPS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,375. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.