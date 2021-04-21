Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.70 million. EverQuote reported sales of $81.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $435.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

EverQuote stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,230 shares of company stock worth $4,296,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

