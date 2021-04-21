Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

FFNW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

