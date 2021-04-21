Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 607,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

