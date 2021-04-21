Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

