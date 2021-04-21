Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.75 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $342.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.11 million to $401.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $355.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of SM stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

