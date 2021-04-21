Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $493.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $392.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.