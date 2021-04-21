Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.