Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $413.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

