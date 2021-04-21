Brokers Offer Predictions for EMCOR Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of EME stock opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.