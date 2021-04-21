Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.25. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.