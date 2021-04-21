Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.30 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 2,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

BIPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

