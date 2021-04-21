Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 464.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Several analysts have commented on BEP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

