Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

