Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $852.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

