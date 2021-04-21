BSCView (BSCV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. BSCView has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

