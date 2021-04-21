BTMX Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market capitalization of $869.38 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTMX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.