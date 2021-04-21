Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF remained flat at $$492.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $446.00 and a 52-week high of $492.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.52.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

