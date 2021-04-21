Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF remained flat at $$492.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $446.00 and a 52-week high of $492.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.52.
About Bucher Industries
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.