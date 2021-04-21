Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,450. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.