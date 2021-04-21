Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 28th (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Bull Horn stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Bull Horn has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHSEU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

