Bunge (NYSE:BG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NYSE BG opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bunge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

