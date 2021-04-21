Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

BVRDF opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

