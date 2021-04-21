Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading Up 3.1%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 174,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

