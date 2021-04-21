Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,692.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Burst has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and approximately $96,692.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,313,285 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

