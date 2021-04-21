Busey Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

