Busey Wealth Management Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $258.70. 12,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

