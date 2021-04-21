Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $262.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,994. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.