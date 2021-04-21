Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 532,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

