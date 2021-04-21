Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

MDT traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.55. 130,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

