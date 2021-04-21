Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,648 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 4,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

