Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.34. The stock had a trading volume of 182,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average of $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.41 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

