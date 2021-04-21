Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

LOW stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.63. 85,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,389. The company has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

