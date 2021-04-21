Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 291,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.