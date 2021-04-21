Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

