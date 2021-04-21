Busey Wealth Management Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

