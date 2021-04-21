Busey Wealth Management Has $14.66 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

