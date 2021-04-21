Busey Wealth Management Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.73. 26,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,500. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

