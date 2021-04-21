Busey Wealth Management Has $52.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,276.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

