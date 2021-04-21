Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 281,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

