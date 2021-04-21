Busey Wealth Management Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,920. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

