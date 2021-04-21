Busey Wealth Management Purchases 42,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 717,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281,924. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

