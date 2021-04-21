Busey Wealth Management Purchases 8,145 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. 87,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

