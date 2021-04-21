Busey Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 540,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. The company has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.