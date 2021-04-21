Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,151 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.58. 39,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

